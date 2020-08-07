Real Housewives of Beverly Hills James Kennedy & His Girlfriend Defends Lisa Vanderpump Amid Lawsuit Claiming She Doesn’t Pay Employees! By

James Kennedy is defending Lisa Vanderpump after a lawsuit accused the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum of not fully compensating employees.

As reported, Olivia Beverly Hanson filed a class action lawsuit accusing Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd of breaking multiple California labor laws, including failing to compensate for overtime hours. The suit was filed on behalf of Hanson and other former employees of SUR, the restaurant featured on Vanderpump Rules.

The suit also alleges that the Bravo couple along with their partners, Guillermo Zapata and Nathalie Pouille-Zapata, failed to “accurately track and/or pay for all hours actually worked” and allegedly manipulated the “time records to show lesser hours than actually worked during the pay period, to the detriment of Plaintiff and other situated employees.”

James Kennedy took to Twitter on Thursday to share that he’s had a different experience during his time at SUR.

“I’ve always taken a break when I wanted and have always gotten paid the correct amount,” Kennedy wrote. “Even looking back since I was a bus boy it was legit and fair. Been at at [sic] sur for years now.”

James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, called the conflict “so ridiculous.”

“Since working as a waitress at SUR for two years have always taken a break when I’ve wanted one and always gotten paid fairly,” she tweeted. “It has never been an issue. This lawsuit just doesn’t seem right to me,” Leviss tweeted on Thursday.

Olivia Beverly Hanson is seeking damages for past earned wages and is requesting a jury trial.

SUR lawyers denied the allegations, via a statement to Page Six, “The company takes employee compensation very seriously and has extensive policies and procedures in place to comply with the wage laws,” the statement reads. “We care deeply for our employees and are committed to providing them with fair and competitive compensation that is fully compliant with the law.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.

