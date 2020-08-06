Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Publicist Amir Yass Exposes Andy Cohen & Sings Lisa Rinna’s Praises! By

TikTok sensation, Amir Yass, is calling out Bravo bigwig, Andy Cohen, and heaping praise on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna.

The publicist and host of podcast “The Take On” slammed Erika Jayne and Lisa Vanderpump previosly, and is now turning up the heat on the Watch What Happens Live host.

“I’ve never actually worked with [Andy] but I saw him on a flight to New York and he was having a breakdown,” Amir shared in a clip posted last week.

Andy Cohen was allegedly pitching a fit because his flight kept getting pushed back, according to the social media star.

“The flight kept getting delayed and he was like, ‘Do you know who I am? I am late night. I have Watch What Happens Live,’” Amir Yass shared.

Amir Yass dished that he had interacted with Lisa Rinna at a music festival, years ago.

“Yes that’s me with Lisa Rinna in Coachella, honey,” Amir said, sharing a snap of the duo. “She was fabulous. I organized an event that she was at and she was just absolutely fabulous and even took a photo with me.”

Lisa Rinna also scored an 11 on Amir’s 1-10 nice scale.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Amir Yass blasted Erika Jayne and Vanderpump in a video share last month, claiming that Erika was “a motherf*cking nightmare” removing only the “mother” in his description of Vanderpump. He also accused Erika of trying to get him fired.

“[Vanderpump] had someone carrying around her f*cking dogs” and “refused to stay longer than 15 minutes at an event that was for her,” Amir revealed.

Amir Yass simultaneously cheered Vanderpump Rules stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, calling them “super nice” and “super gracious,” also describing Scheana Shay as “fabulous.”

“She took pictures with everyone,” Amir said. “She’s such a f**king hard worker. I’m so here for her.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights on 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

