'Vanderpump Rules' Star Danica Dow Files Restraining Order Against Reality Show Co-Star!

Danica Dow has filed a restraining order against her co-star and ex-boyfriend, SUR bartender, Brett Willis.

The Vanderpump Rules star filed a domestic violence restraining order against Willis on August 3 in L.A. County Courts, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Brett Willis was reportedly set to join Danica Dow for Season 8 of VPR as a new cast member, and was slated to be featured in upcoming episodes of the hit reality show. Danica’s specific allegations against her ex remain unclear. Fans will remember that Danica was put on on suspension by Lisa Vanderpump, after she got physical with Willis.

Danica Dow has also been outspoken about her dislike for controversial VPR personality, Jax Taylor. Taylor has come under recent fire, after inappropriate comments surfaced online.

“He’s gross. Him and I never even talked before then. Because SUR is huge. We don’t even talk at work because I work in the restaurant and he works in the lounge,” Danica Dow commented in a recent interview.

“He didn’t say one nice thing to me the entire time we were filming or just look my direction at all,” she said. “He can honestly f**k off. Like, I could care less,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules recently booted Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni for various allegedly racist behaviors, and many fans have called for the network to take the same action against Taylor.

