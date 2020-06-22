Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Begged Andy Cohen To Not Fire Them From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ By

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute begged Andy Cohen to save their Vanderpump Rules jobs after they were fired over racist remarks.

Unfortunately for Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, their cries fell on deaf ears because the network stood firm in their decision to make an example out of the women for their prejudiuce behavior.

“Kristen and Stassi really didn’t think they would be fired, let alone lose everything.” an insider told Life & Style magazine’s latest print issue. “They tried calling Andy Cohen, begging to keep their jobs, but he completely supported Bravo’s decision. What they did was wrong.”

As fans know, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the cops on their former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers — in an attempt to pin a crime on her that she did not commit. And they also made racist remarks about black Oscar winners.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute offered public apologies to Faith Stowers but failed to apologize to her privately.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward,” the statement, which came via their rep, Steve Honig, read.

According to the report, the network has plans to change the landscape of Vanderpump Rules for the upcoming season by making the cast inclusive.

“There’s no shortage of young, attractive people in Hollywood. However, Andy and Bravo are steadfast in showing some diversity from here on out. The show will go on, but it won’t be the same,” the source shared with the tabloid.

The Bravo reality series has been slammed by fans in the past for the cast’s lack of diversity. Besides Faith Stowers — Tina McDowelle, who appeared sporadically on Seasons 1-2, has been the only other black Vanderpump Rules star.

