Cedric Martinez Claims Ken Todd Cheats On Lisa Vanderpump & He’s Working With Lisa Rinna To Expose It All!

Lisa Vanderpump’s former friend turned foe, Cedric Martinez, is accusing Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, of cheating and plans to expose it all with Lisa Rinna’s help!

Cedric Martinez posted a picture of himself, alongside a hot blonde woman recently. The captioned post read, “My beautiful friend Ally who took me in after I left Ken and Lisa after living for 6 months. She is gorgeous inside and out. In fact after a few margaritas we snogged @theabbeyweho. She was so hot in fact that Ken constantly hit in her behind Lisa’s back!” With the hashtags, ” #cheater #liar# #despicable and she wasn’t the first #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills.”

Some of Cedric’s followers blasted him on the post, “Noone [sic] believes you, BUM.”

Another user went further, commenting, “They put your arse up for years rent free. They brought you to America with them. They treated you like a son and you were nothing but a sponge and a disrespectful gossip. You cling onto Lisa and Ken, an older couple who let a grown arse man live with them out the kindness of their hearts, we all know you so desperately regret what you’ve thrown away by being a complete animal. Stay irrelevant.”

However, Cedric’s reveal piqued Lisa Rinna’s interest and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted that she would like to have drinks with Cedric — to discuss the deets. Cedric was smitten and reposted to Rinna’s invitation with, “Absolutely @lisarinna drinks would be so devine! I am sure we could find something to talk about…. #gossip #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills @bravotv @bravoandy #cocktails #losangeles #beverlyhills #ladies.”

Back in Season 1 of Lisa Vanderpump, Cedric Martinez was always by her side. But by the time the Season 1 reunion rolled around, Lisa and Cedric had had a major falling out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

