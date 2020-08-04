Real Housewives of New York SO WRONG….Ramona Singer Apologizes For Exposing Leah McSweeney’s Bipolar After #RHONY Fans Rip Her A New One! By

Ramona Singer regrets gossiping about co-star, Leah McSweeney’s bipolar ll disorder on the Real Housewives of New York City.

Ramona Singer, 63, walked back her comments on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. Ramona revealed Leah’s mental health condition on the show during a filmed exchange with Sonja Morgan.

“Absolutely,” Ramona Singer responded, when asked if she regrets discussing Leah’s mental health.

“I actually feel that Leah, the fact that she was able to write this article showed so much courage and guts and I just wish her the best on her journey,” Ramona added, seemingly referencing Leah’s 2016 Hypebae article, where the fashion designer addressed her diagnosis.

Ramona Singer also showed support for her cast-mate on Twitter, tweeting that she never intended to “shame Leah about her mental health issues.”

“I understand it’s her story to tell,” Ramona said. “Takes a lot of courage & strength for her to go public in an article about her struggles, which I admire. I only wish her well & want to help support her in the right way.”

Fans know that Leah, 37, felt “repulsed” by Ramona on the most recent episode of the show, after learning that she had weighed in on her mental health. Ramona clashed with the RHONY rookie after her birthday party went sideways, blaming Leah’s disorder for her sometimes unhinged behavior.

“I found out she’s bipolar and she’s on medication and I know people who are bipolar and you cannot mix alcohol with meds, it makes you act not responsible. It’s actually very dangerous,” Ramona told Sonja.

Ramona Singer explained in a confessional spot that she had learned of Leah’s condition from a friend, and Sonja wasted no time in running Ramona’s chatter back to Leah.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder on my 30th birthday and really dedicated the last seven years of my life to getting it under control and to getting myself in a good place. I’m not even on medication, so for her to be talking about it in this way is despicable,” Leah shared, during the episode.

Leah and Ramona finally had it out during a cast dinner in Mexico.

“I really don’t have that much to say for once in my life except that I’m really disappointed that you would talk about my depression issues behind my back as a way to belittle me when I’ve actually overcome all of them,” Leah told Ramona.

“Maybe I’m trying to make an excuse for your behavior, how you hurt me,” Ramona fired back.

Watch Ramona Singer and Leah’s story unfold on the Real Housewives of New York City, Thursday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

