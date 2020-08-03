Real Housewives of Potomac RECAP: Candiace Dillard’s BROKE Energy & Cash Bar Kicks Off ‘RHOP’ Season 5! By

Welcome back to an all-new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The episode opens on a somber note with the ladies reeling from the aftermath of Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s violent altercation. But how did it get so ugly?? Let’s start from the beginning.

Monique Samuels is hard at work potty training her new pet bird T’Challa before paying Karen Huger a new visit in her new home… with her new bird in tow. Luckily, The Grand Dame is back in Potomac so Monique only has to drive her Bentley and her bird a mere three minutes down the road.

Once there, Karen Huger gives her a tour of the new digs. But Karen has bigger fish to fry as she explains that her hubby Ray is not taking to her newfound persona as a businesswoman and her marriage is in trouble. Karen explains that there is a 17-year age gap between her and Ray, 74. She shares that the gap has widen the more the pair grows into their marriage. When she was 40 and he was 57, they felt like they were in a similar life place. But now that he’s in his 70s, they’re at very different stages. She’s very concerned for the direction of her marriage.

Speaking of new homes, Gizelle Bryant is also busy moving into and making her newly renovated a house a home. Think whitewashed interior with pops of bright fuchsia and all the baubles you can imagine. Oh, and the house also has three daughters with long faces because they’re none too pleased with their Mama for taking their trifling daddy back.

According to Gizelle’s oldest daughter, Grace who is wise beyond her years, they know what their dad has done in the past and they just want the best for their mother. But Grace’s advice falls on deaf ears and instead Gizelle digs her heels into the idea of making things work with her cheater cheater pumpkin eater ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Candiace Dillard, is still somewhere off in la-la land as she’s busy planning the event of the century, her first year wedding anniversary. The place will be decked out in gorgeous cherry blossoms, beautiful linens…. oh, and a cash bar. Classy. Supposedly, Mommy Dearest is not footing any of the bill for the party or even Candiace’s lifestyle anymore but we’ll let you be the judge of that.

Ashley Darby is settling into life as a new, crunchy mama. According to Ashley, having Dean has somehow made her relationship with Michael easier. My guess is because she no longer has time to worry about what Michael is up to as she’s too busy worrying about all of the freak things that could happen to precious baby Dean.

Robyn Dixon is going round and round in circles with ex-husband turned live-in boyfriend, Juan, about him marrying and making an honest woman out of her again. Robyn makes it clear that until Juan marries her they ARE NOT buying a house together. I mean, can we blame her? It’s obvious she wears the pants in the relationship these days. He better shape up or ship out.

Candiace Dillard invites Gizelle to accompany her to a cake tasting for her anniversary party. The two exchange pleasantries before going at each other’s throats over tweets in which Candiace berated Gizelle for remodeling what she refers to as a “cabin.” Let the record show that Gizelle purchased said “cabin” for a cool $900K… and not with her mother’s money. The cake tasting ends almost as badly as the event when Candiace’s mother bopped her over the head with her purse but that’s a story for a different day…

Monique Samuels pays Ashley Darby a visit and this time instead of her pet bird she has her baby boy in tow. Phew. Thank goodness. I don’t think baby Dean would appreciate a playdate with a parrot and I KNOW helicopter mama Ashley certainly would not. The subject of Candiace rears it’s ugly head and Ashley is quick to divulge that she’s not heard hide nor hair from her by way of congratulating her on her new bundle of joy, except for the horrible tweets directed at her while she was in the midst of giving labor of course.

The following evening Candiace and her husband, reminisce on their first year of marriage with their nearest and dearest — all while forcing them to pay for their own liquor and serving them cupcakes. The party screams Broke…Broke…Broke! Karen delivers a speech and Candiace’s mother also delivers what appears to be an impromptu toast where she discusses her son-in-law making love to her daughter. The three then hug it out. The guests then exchange forced smiles all around.

We catch a small glimpse of the new Housewife, Wendy Osefo. Unfortunately, we don’t learn too much about the newcomer other than that she has three children and a lot in common with Monique. Charisse Jordan Jackson makes an appearance at Candiace Dillard’s anniversary party. We learn that Monique has major beef with Charisse for spreading malicious lies about her and her family.

And there ya have it, folks. While we still have many questions, one thing is for sure: the women of Potomac are bringing it this season and I. AM. HERE. FOR. IT. Tune into The Real Housewives of Potomac next week as the drama continues to unfold!

