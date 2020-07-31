Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Suffers Full Blown “Karen” Meltdown On FedEx Workers! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Share This:

Real Housewives of New York City star, Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer, is denying a report that claims she yelled at FedEx employees to pack up her things as she moved out of her New York City apartment.

According to a Page Six, Avery Singer was spotted at the West 4th Street FedEx on Wednesday, July 29 while moving out of her West Village apartment.

The Bravo drop-in was reportedly spotted ordering FedEx workers to box up her belongings — supposedly hauling in ten plus plastic storage containers, a cardboard box and multiple garment bags, which she “scattered across the store.” The snitch said that Avery refused to take “NO” for an answer after an employee informed her that FedEx is not a moving company.

RELATED:

Avery Singer’s rep denied the report, commenting that “so much of this is untrue and extremely exaggerated.”

“Avery has been shipping from this FedEx location since before March and throughout the entire move and everyone has been so courteous and helpful,” Avery’s rep told the outlet. “The original location was unable to accommodate the size [of] box she needed to ship, so she had to switch locations. But that’s all it was. Someone is obviously trying to make more about this situation than it really is.”

Avery Singer shared a snippet of her move earlier that day on her Instagram Story.

“Packing all your clothes in garment bags … so much easier,” she captioned a snap of her packed up closet.

Avery Singer’s alleged diva act might not surprise RHONY viewers, as Ramona Singer has been filmed ordering hotel staff to unpack her luggage on multiple RHONY cast trips.

Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips