Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards’ Mother-In-Law, Dr. Estella Sneider Drags All About The Tea & Claps Back At Fans Slamming Her Racist George Floyd Comments! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Kyle Richards‘ mother-in-law, Dr. Estella Sneider has responded to AllAboutTheTea.com’s recent report, calling out the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drop-in for making insensitive remarks about the horrific murder of George Floyd.

On June 19, Dr. Estella Sneider tweeted about the brutal murder — insinuating that the African-American man didn’t warrant America’s sympathy because of his criminal history.

RELATED: Mauricio Umansky Cheats On Kyle Richards With Mystery Woman!

Dr. Estella Sneider clapped back in the comment section of AllAboutTheTEA.com’s Instagram post writing, “I was disgusted by the injustice and how George Floyd was murdered by a disgusting policeman who is in prison now and I hope he stays in prison the rest of his life! There is bad apples in all groups of humanity. Our actions makes us good or bad, not our ethnicity, race, color of our skin, religion, sexual orientation, country of origin. Not all policemen are bad. I do support the good policemen who keep public safety.”

RELATED: Kyle Richards’ RACIST Mother-In-Law, Dr. Estella Sneider Strikes Again — This Time She Attacks George Floyd!

Dr. Estella Sneider reiterated her support for President Trump, and denied all accusations of racism.

“I do proudly support our President. Don’t We all have as Americans the right to support who we want for our leaders? This woman #Allaboutthetea calls me a racist when she is the one who is showing intolerance and she is discriminating against me for supporting our President? We are millions of Mexican Americans and Latin Americans who support our President! How does that makes me racist?” She wrote.

Dr. Estella Sneider continued her rant by dragging AllAboutTheTEA.com.

“Certainly seems that you #allabouttjetea are the racist! Show me where and how I attacked George Floyd? #AllLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatter, #WhiteLivesMatter, #YellowLivesMatter #BrownLivesMatter #RedLivesMatter #LGBTQLivesMatter #AllReligionLivesMatter, Even #CriminalLivesMatter deserve due process!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips