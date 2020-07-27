Real Housewives of Orange County ‘JUST EVIL’ Kelly Dodd Dragged For Mocking Shannon Beador’s Coronavirus Diagnosis! By

Fans are keeping the heat on Kelly Dodd, slamming the Real Housewives of Orange County star after she commented on her co-star, Shannon Beador’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Shannon Beador took to Instagram on July 24 to share that she and her three daughters had tested positive for Covid-19.

“This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4,” Shannon captioned a family snap. “The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

You heard it here first — prior to Shannon’s announcement — AllAboutTheTEA.com exclusively revealed Shannon Beador (and her family members) had been infected with Coronavirus and she skipped the first cast trip of the season.

Kelly Dodd responded to Shannon’s post writing — “Your daughters are the best.”

Real Housewives of Orange County fans immediately called out the reality star for her past comments about the pandemic.

“You literally mock the virus and say hospitals lie and skew numbers,” one follower wrote.

“How many deaths are enough for you to take it seriously?” another user asked.

“It’s your fault Kelly, [sic] ppl like you downplaying the severity of this,” a third said.

Another person called Kelly Dodd, “just evil and childish” for making fun of a serious situation.

Kelly Dodd came under fan fire early on, and eventually apologized after she commented that the virus was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

“For anybody who felt offended by my stupid writing of God thinning the herd… I am just asking a question,” Kelly said.

“Is it God’s way of thinning the herd? I don’t know. I just feel bad and my choice of words were stupid, and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid.”

Kelly Dodd has shared snippets of her cross-country travel over recent months, inviting more negative fan feedback.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently filming for the upcoming season.

