Love & Marriage: Huntsville Cheating, Lies & Fights: Melody Holt Files For Divorce From Martell Ending Their ‘Nightmare’ Marriage! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Love & Marriage: Huntsville couple, Melody Holt and Martell Holt are divorcing after 12 years of marriage, and AllAboutTheTEA.com can give an inside look behind the couple’s tumultuous relationship.

Melody Holt, 34, filed divorce docs at a Huntsville, Alabama court house in June, after the couple split for good a few months ago, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

RELATED:

In the divorce filing, Melody Holt, cited “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage. She states that the couple cannot bear to live together and there’s zero chance of reconciliation.

The Holts married in July 2008 and share four kids together — including a baby girl named, Malani Simone Holt, who was just born in December 2019.

Melody Holt, 34, and Martell Holt, 38, officially ended their rocky relationship in April and she moved to Georgia from Alabama with the couple’s kids.

Melody Holt is requesting no child support from either parent — and joint physical and legal custody of the kids.

The couple have already worked out their own parenting plan and have no issues exchanging the kids during scheduled visitations, since the separation.

Their finances however, are complicated. They share businesses, properties and major debt — which includes a federal tax lien for $131,483. Melody wants the judge to decide how their assets and debts should be divided up.

Melody Holt and Martell have broken up many times in the past and reconciled but this time they appear to be done for good. They listed their six-bedroom, six-bathroom Huntsville mansion on the market for $1 million.

Melody and Martell Holt’s marriage has been in trouble for a long time due to Martell’s cheating. The couple have gotten into multiple fights over Martell’s double life with his long-term mistress, Arionne Curry.

Arionne Curry and Martell Holt

As AllAboutTheTEA.com exclusively reported, the relationship between Martell and Arionne Curry grew increasingly intense and a love child was produced. Click here to read our exclusive report.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs Saturday nights, at 8:00 p.m. EST, on OWN.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips