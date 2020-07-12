Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump Confirms Villa Blanca Closing — Shares Real Reason Behind Closure! By

Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence and confirmed that her Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, is permanently closed.

“Although there have been many untrue articles in the past week or so about the reasons for closing Villa Blanca, we are indeed going to be closing up our doors for good,” she said in exclusive statement to the Daily Mail.

Lisa Vanderpump, 59, said she is unhappy with some of the false reports circulating about her restaurant and proceeded to set the record straight on why the Beverly Hills eatery was closing.

“If the landlord had been willing to renegotiate and the lease wasn’t ending, we would have reopened, but unfortunately with Coronavirus, the situation was beyond our control.”

However, she hopes to reopen the famed eatery in a new location.

“While saying goodbye to the location where we have actively served the Beverly Hills community for 12 years and employed hundreds of Angelenos, is a sad time for us, we are excited to perhaps bring Villa Blanca back in the future at a different location – as its staff and customers have always been a family.”

As reported, on Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lisa’s former co-star, Kyle Richards, weighed in on the news.

“I mean all of the restaurants are so hard hit in Los Angeles, it didn’t really surprise me at all,” Kyle said.

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband and business partner, Ken Todd, are planning to reopen their other locations – Pump, SUR, Tom Tom and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace – and intend to reassign Villa Blanca staff to other locations in the future.

“We will definitely be opening up the other restaurants as soon as the government allows it and they are safe to open, and many of the Villa Blanca staff members will be relocated to these businesses.” Lisa Vanderpump told the tabloid.

In the meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump and her staff have been feeding the homeless hot meals every Monday morning despite her restaurant closures.

