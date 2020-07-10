Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Blanca Restaurant Closes for Good & Kyle Richards Speaks Out! By

Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Villa Blanca, has closed its doors for good, according to a new report. The Mediterranean inspired eatery, which was regularly featured on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is now boarded up with a handwritten note on the door, according to a Monday report by Screen Rant. The restaurant opened in 2009, and was frequently highlighted as a cast gathering spot on the Bravo reality series.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lisa’s former co-star, Kyle Richards, weighed in on the news.

“I mean all of the restaurants are so hard hit in Los Angeles, it didn’t really surprise me at all,” Kyle said.

Villa Blanca, like many other restaurants, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. On March 16th, Villa Blanca announced that it would be closing “until further notice.”

Lisa Vanderpump also owns popular West Hollywood eateries, SUR, Tom Tom, and Pump, as well as the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, in Las Vegas.

Lisa Vanderpump opened up in early April about having to shutter her businesses, due to the pandemic. “It’s not just our business; it’s our life as well. So many people have worked for us for years. Now they’re all on unemployment,” Lisa Vanderpump told Andy Cohen, during an April WWHL appearance.

“Just everything’s gone right now. We can’t go in there, I can’t see what’s going on,” she added. “It’s been devastating. It’s been really sad, I have to say.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

