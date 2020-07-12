Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Responds To Jill Zarin’s Concerns About the State of Her Marriage To Mauricio Umansky! By

Kyle Richards is responding to Real Housewives of New York City alum, Jill Zarin’s advice, nudging her to bolt from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while her marriage is still intact.

Jill Zarin spoke to US Weekly last month, and weighed in on Kyle Richards and her hubby, Mauricio Umansky.

“And Kyle [Richards] and Mauricio [Umansky], I worry. I think they are a really great couple, but I know that Bobby and I after a few years, I felt it,” Jill told the outlet. “I felt shaky. Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”

Kyle Richards responded to Jill Zarin’s commentary during a Wednesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I did hear that,” Kyle said. “No, I just think that she was just coming from like, you know, because there is that, you know, supposed, you know, jinx with marriages and the Housewives.”

“But we’re going strong, almost 25 years married,” Kyle added. “But thank you, Jill. I appreciate that.”

Kyle Richards, 51, has starred on RHOBH since the show debuted in 2010.

The “jinx” Kyle referenced—the “Housewives curse”—points to multiple reality star marriages ending in divorce while on or after departing their respective Bravo franchises.

Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Gina Kirschenheiter, and Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel all navigated breakups and divorces, in the Bravo spotlight.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio share three daughters, Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12. Kyle has another daughter, Farrah, 31, from a previous marriage.

The duo celebrated their 24th anniversary in January.

“It’s hard to believe this was taken 24 years ago today. Happy anniversary @mumansky18 I love you so much and am so appreciative of what we have together,” Kyle Richards wrote on Instagram to mark the special day.

“We met when we were so young❤️ How fortunate are we that have been able to grow together, side by side and not apart.”

“When I look at our family, so full of love, I am grateful for this life we have built. Our children are a true testament of our love,” Kyle Richards wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

