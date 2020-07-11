Love & Marriage: Huntsville ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 2 Exclusive: Melody Bans LaTisha & Marsau From Her Baby Shower! By

Season 2 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville premieres tonight (Saturday, July 11) and AllAboutTheTEA.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode.

In the clip below, Melody Holt is busy planning her baby shower, and being very selective about the invite list amid drama with LaTisha, and her husband, Marsau Scott.

The baby shower took place on Dec. 8, 2019, at the Botanical Garden in their hometown of Huntsville, Alabama. Martell Holt and Melody arrived in a horse-drawn carriage to celebrate with their 180 guests and will be featured in Season 2.

During a phone call with LaTisha’s sister-in-law Kimmi Scott — Melody does not hold back and tells her straight up that LaTisha and Marsau are not welcomed at the shower.

“So, the last time that we were all together I really thought that we were moving in the right direction. Apologies were given. Apologies were accepted,” Melody explains in a talking head confessional. “However, after that, this whole Twitter war happened. Tisha was sharing all these negative tweets that were being said about me. Then Marsau was tweeting,” she adds. “In the midst of that they just really started doing some low stuff. Like, for me, off limit – parents, children, unless the parent comes for you, like [cough] Miss Wanda did. You don’t say anything about the parent. OK, but they did. They tried to come for my mother and it’s like, OK, you doing too much.”

When the camera cuts back to Melody, she gives her baby shower planners direct instructions. “Can we just make sure that there are no pop ups by, you know, the other Scotts or the mama, Wanda, none of them. We’re not doing – what was the wedding crashers – we ain’t doing the baby shower crashers.”

Press play below to watch a snippet of the July 11 premiere episode.

Melody Holt gave birth to the couple’s fourth child at the end of December 2019 — a baby girl named, Malani Simone Holt. However, the new baby did not repair the couple’s severely broken marriage.

Melody and Martell Holt’s marriage has been in serious trouble for a long time due to Martell’s cheating. The couple have gotten into multiple blow ups and Melody’s threatened divorce over her husband’s double life with his long-term mistress, Arionne Curry.

As AllAboutTheTEA.com exclusively reported, the relationship between Martell and Arionne Curry grew increasingly intense and a love child was produced. Click here to read our exclusive report.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 2 premieres on, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. EST, on OWN.

