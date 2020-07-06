Below Deck ‘Below Deck’ Update on Kate Chastain’s Love Life and Chef Ben’s! By

Kate Chastain has been staying close to home during the COVID19 pandemic, spending her days in a longterm vacation rental, in Florida. Kate dished about a recent houseguest during the July 4 episode of The Daily Dish podcast, after sharing that she had been extending invites to friends and family.

“It’s someone you guys know,” Kate Chastain said. “It’s Chef Ben. And he gave me one day notice. He’s like, ‘Hey, babe, coincidentally someone in your town hired me for a private chef gig, so I guess I’m going to come visit you. I’m bringing my girlfriend, and do you mind if we bring her dog?”

Kate Chastain, 37, explained that she was surprised that someone took her up on her offer—with little notice. The former Bravoleb had to kick into chief stew mode to whip up accommodations for Ben and his girlfriend, Kiara, in a hurry.

“They were lovely, and it was so much fun, and it was so good to see them,” Kate shared. “I actually love his girlfriend. Probably more than him. She’s gorgeous, she’s hilarious, she’s patient with him, which is a good match for him.”

Kate Chastain also revealed that she had recently dated a restauranteur, but cut ties “because he wanted to come visit me and visit the beach, but that was after he told me he thought he had COVID.”

Below Deck spinoff series, Below Deck Mediterranean airs Monday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

