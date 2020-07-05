Real Housewives of Potomac Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Taglines Revealed & Fans Are Gagging! By

The cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac have new taglines for season 5 and the fans are gagging!

New Housewife Wendy Osefo joined the cast in season 5 is a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education – makes her tagline debut, proving that she’s ready to school her castmates.

“The professor has arrived and class is officially in session.”

“I’m still the baddest thing walking and the most anointed one talking!” Gizelle Bryant says.

Karen Huger delivered for her new season 5 tagline: “Honey, the grande dame doesn’t repeat history. She makes it.”

Monique Samuels, who stuns in a gold, sequin gown says: “Maybe if you tried a little harder, you wouldn’t have to try me.”

Robyn Dixon: “I live in a house full of ballers, but I never get played.”

New mom, Ashley Darby got straight to the point: “Now that I have my baby, that’s the only crap I take!”

Candiace Dillard Bassett says, “Reading is fundamental and honey, I own the library.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday, August 2 and the trailer is a doozy.

Gizelle Bryant kicked off the preview party by shading Monique Samuels — implying that she was to blame for inciting a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard.

“We never thought as black women we would be right here, but we are,” Gizelle Bryant says in the trailer, reflecting on the incident. “We have been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in five minutes, she took it away.” Press play below to watch.

As reported, Monique Samuels, and Candiace Dillard, were charged with second-degree assault in November stemming from the October incident — with each filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County. Charges against both were eventually dismissed by the Office of the State’s Attorney.

Don’t miss the drama play out on season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, premiering on August 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

