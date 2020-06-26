Real Housewives of New York Leah McSweeney Blasts Ramona Singer for Traveling and ‘Living It Up’ Amid Coronavirus Shutdown! By

Leah McSweeney had lots to say about how her Real Housewives of New York City costar, Ramona Singer, spent her time during the coronavirus shutdown.

Leah McSweeney, 37, sounded off in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, thrashing Ramona Singer for flaunting her tropical quarantine.

“I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f–king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up,” Leah McSweeney ranted on Wednesday. “Then Florida, of course, the cases surge. They f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this s–t seriously and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you, guys.”

“How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work and possibly spread f–king COVID? That is despicable and very déclassé,” Leah McSweeney added.

Leah McSweeney didn’t identify Ramona, 63, by name, but the Bravo vet is the only cast member who had been spotted in Florida, in recent weeks.

Ramona Singer took a trip to Aspen in March, before jetting to Boca Raton with her daughter, Avery, to quarantine with her ex-husband, Mario Singer. Ramona shared Instagram snaps of her time in Florida, where she enjoyed boating, tennis, “a good beach lounge” and getting “all dolled up for dinner.”

Ramona Singer spent two months at Mario’s house, but spent the third month in a nearby apartment.

“For the sake of our daughter, we’re very cordial. He supports me in certain ways and I support him,” Ramona told Us Weekly, in March. “He was very gracious when we came. … He’s been a very good, strong support to both me and Avery.”

Ramona Singer was seldom seen in a mask in the dozens of shared pics, but did cover up for her reentry into New York.

Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney have clashed on and off the reality series, with Leah comparing Ramona to an “evil stepmother” in recent interview with Us.

The Real Housewives of New York Cityreturns on July 2, on Bravo.

