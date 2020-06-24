Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tries to Raise $50,000 Surgery Co-Pay – Fans Slam Kody Brown! By

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is saving her LuLaRoe cash to pay for a much needed surgery for her daughter.

The Sister Wives personality revealed the financial need to her followers, after a live sales pitch to her Lu-La-leggings fan group.

Christine Brown didn’t identify which daughter needed the surgery — but did reveal that the family talked about the possibility at length on the TLC show. Fans would naturally presume that Christine was referring to her daughter, Ysabel, who allowed the show to follow her struggle with scoliosis. Ysabel opted for a holistic exercise program paired with a back brace, but doctors warned that the teen might eventually face surgery.

A fan asked Christine about Ysabel recently but she declined to respond, citing a non-disclosure agreement, leading many to believe that the show plans to pick up Ysabel’s scoliosis story.

Christine Brown revealed that she was trying to scrape together $50k for the surgery, as a “downpayment” for costs not covered by health insurance.

Fans sounded off with questions about Christine’s dilemma — some wanting clarification on her health insurance, others asking what she’s doing with her TLC bucks. As usual, Kody’s name was in the mix — with many followers wondering why he hadn’t coughed up the cash for a Brown child in need.

Will Christine’s plea inspire fans to shop til they drop for LuLaRoe fashion?

Sister Wives is currently filming for the upcoming season.

