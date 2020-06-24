Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise Richards Fires Back At Eileen Davidson For Inserting Herself In ‘Housewives’ Drama & Eileen Responds! By

Denise Richards is firing back at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Eileen Davidson, after the soap star stirred the pot ahead of her appearance on the Bravo show.

Eileen Davidson dished about Denise’s strange behavior at a mutually attended event, and hinted that her odd energy might be linked to the ongoing discord with her cast mates.

Eileen Davidson left RHOBH in 2017, after three season on the Bravo series.

“A few of the Housewives came to my husband’s premiere of his movie Seven Days to Vegas and I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen,” Eileen recently said on Bravo’s “Daily Dish” podcast.“ “But it did feel a little weird, and I asked Denise, ‘Are you OK?’ because it just felt weird, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ Something was going on.”

Denise Richards heard about Eileen Davidson’s comments, and immediately clapped back. The mom of three revealed that her behavior was linked to uneasiness about her upcoming hernia surgery. “Since you publicly spoke about this @eileen_davidson when you asked me if I was OK at your husband’s premiere I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days,” Denise fired on Twitter, on Monday, June 22.

Denise Richards has become a target for several of her co-stars this season — especially after she took issue with the women not taming their raunchy banter around her children. Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and longtime friend, Lisa Rinna, have all taken shots at Denise as the season continues to unfold.

On Wednesday, Eileen Davidson responded to Denise’s tweet — clarifying her comments weren’t ‘provocative’ in nature. She wrote, ‘When I saw this tweet this morning I immediately texted Denise and told her I meant nothing negative or provocative by the comments I made. She called me right away and told me she meant nothing by the tweet she sent. I like Denise very much. I think she’s a very cool chick.’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return on July 8th.

