EXCLUSIVE: Civil Rights Advocate Blasts 'Southern Charm' For Filming Reality Show During 'Black Lives Matter' Protest!

A community activist spoke exclusively to AllAboutTheTEA.com after the cast of Southern Charm interrupted a civil rights protest to film their Bravo reality series.

As reported, Southern Charm star Danni Baird, along with newbies, Maddison Simon and Leva Bonaparte filmed scenes in Marion Square next to the statue of slavery advocate, John C. Calhoun, during a protest to have the structure removed.

Charleston-based photographer and Black Lives Matter advocate, Raven B. Green, shared exclusive details of the incident and called out the cast for duplicitous behavior.

“I felt that was not the time or place to be recording a show.” Green told AllAboutTheTEA.com. “I’ve never personally watched the show but I don’t feel like that was coming from their hearts.”

Ms. Green describes Southern Charm’s presence at the protest as PR driven and disingenuous to the cause.

“It’s sad to see real people doing the work, then they come out of nowhere recording a show.” Green revealed to AllAboutTheTEA.com. “They didn’t have signs. They left as soon as their little meeting was over. I would say they looked out of place. I’m not sure exactly why they were there.”

On June 17, the cast of Southern Charm resumed filming season 7 after many delays and used the Black Lives Matter movement as content for their reality show.

There’s been a lot of local protests surrounding the removal of the racist statue and on June 23, the Charleston City Council voted unanimously (13-0), to remove the statue from the downtown square.

Several hundred people gathered in Marion Square early Wednesday (June 24) to watch the removal of a statue of former vice president and strong slavery advocate John C. Calhoun.

Southern Charm season 7 premieres at the end of 2020.

