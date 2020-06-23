Real Housewives of Atlanta Marlo Hampton Calls Out Kenya Moore For Bullying While Allowing Marc Daly to Disrespect Her On TV! By

Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton often clashed on the Real Housewives of Atlanta — but that didn’t stop Marlo from expressing semi-compassionate concern while discussing Kenya’s dicey dynamic with her husband, Marc Daly.

Marlo Hampton spoke about life as a single woman on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, but soon veered into commentary about Kenya’s marriage. Marlo shared that she didn’t want to “build something” with a man to satisfy the expectations of others, and did not want to settle.

“I want to be happy,” Marlo declared — before steering the convo to Kenya Moore and Marc Daly.

“I don’t want you to see this picture and I’m getting abused. I’m getting disrespected. I mean, look at Kenya’s situation, unfortunately. I would be single before I have a Marc Daly talking to me like that or treating me like that on national television. I would be single!” Marlo Hampton said.

[Kenya] chews my head off and you would sit and let a man talk to you that way? That speaks a lot about you. I feel sorry for you. It’s not even a joke. It’s like, I like cringe when I see him and her on the show,” Marlo added.

Marlo Hampton noted that the stakes are high with Kenya Moore’s young daughter in the mix.

“I’m like ‘Oh my god, Kenya. What’s happening that you really feel like you need this? And you’re raising a daughter.’ I just hope she wakes up before it’s too late because I would not want [Kenya’s daughter] Brooklyn to see what type of situation she’s in right now and allow any man to treat her that way,” Marlo explained.

Marlo Hampton complimented Kenya Moore — before offering shady sympathy.

“I’m shocked that the Kenya Moore that I know, the strong woman, who is very well-spoken, very educated, would sit and let a man belittle her like this on national TV… and in life. I just feel sorry for any woman who does that,” Marlo revealed, before sharing some personal insight.

“My mother was in an abusive relationship and me seeing her in that taught me that I will never be in anything like that. If I’m in it, I’m gonna be in it for two seconds and I’m gonna hop out of that.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.

