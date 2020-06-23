Vanderpump Rules Lance Bass Cuts Ties With Jax Taylor! PLUS He Wants Jax & Andy Cohen Fired By

Lance Bass has decided to cut business ties with Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor.

Lance Bass spoke out about the Vanderpump Rules racism scandal on recent episode of his podcast, “The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass.” Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute last week, after the exposure of a racist incident aimed at their former co-star, Faith Stowers. Stowers also pointed her finger at Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, accusing them of racist behavior.

Lance Bass admitted that Jax Taylor is one of the most ignorant people on the show, despite his friendship with the Vanderpump Rules star. Fans of the show know that Bass even officiated Jax’s wedding to Brittany.

Lance Bass noted that “[Jax] doesn’t get it. He doesn’t care,” during a podcast discussion about a complaint shared by 90 Day Fiance personality, Ashley Smith. Ashley revealed that Jax dissed her husband, Jay Smith, who is black, the Bravo star writing, “Wow. Your boyfriend’s nose is as big as his head,” under one of Ashley’s shared photos.

Lance Bass said that he spoke to Jax Taylor about his comment on Ashley’s post.

Lance Bass revealed that Jax told him, “I don’t understand this big nose thing. He had a big nose. Jewish people have big noses too.”

Lance Bass and his cohosts agreed that there was no excuse for Jax Taylor’s behavior.

“I do not see Bravo keeping him. This will keep getting bigger and bigger,” Bass commented.

In May, Lance Bass announced that he was partnering with Jax Taylor in a handcrafted premium mixers venture named Just Add X. Bass revealed during his podcast that Jax would be stepping down from the company, because he couldn’t be associated with that kind of behavior.

In addition to calling out Jax Taylor for his racist comments, Lance is also pissed with Andy Cohen for overlooking Jax’s behavior throughout the years.

“There’s a lot of ignorance around reality television people, but in this case I understand what Bravo is doing, they’re draining the swamp. You made the bed now you gotta lay in it. You’re gonna have to fall on the sword, learn from it and make the world know that you learned from it and not make excuses, Mr. Andy Cohen.” Lance said.

