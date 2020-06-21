90 Day Fiance Jax Taylor Called ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Smith ‘White Trash’ & Wished Her Kids Overdose On Drugs In NASTY Messages! By

90 Day Fiancé star, Ashley Smith, is pushing to have Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor canceled — and is revealing what went down behind the scenes, when the pair clashed online.

Ashley Smith shared a screenshot of a past message from Jax Taylor on Thursday, after encouraging Bravo to fire the VPR star for posting a racist comment on one of her photos, years ago.

“Your mans nose is the size of his head…” Jax Taylor wrote about Ashley Smith’s husband, Jay Smith, who is black.

“Sorry for deleting didn’t know so many people wanted to read this lovely dm from Jax,” Ashley captioned her IG share.

Jax Taylor wrote in the DM, “Pathetic you are…I know everyone at TLC they all make fun of you… you are poor white trash.. your daughter is in for a world of hurt cause her moms a complete fool… even your dumb friends have messaged me saying you want to be famous and your not smart. Your own friends I can’t wait to post this…your own friends call you pathetic as well as the people on the show…call me when your poor daughter or son needs rehab cause there mom is an idiot. And sweetie you have a fuppa.”

Ashley Smith has joined the chorus of many Bravo viewers calling for the firing of Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright. Bravo axed four Vanderpump Rules cast members last week, after incidents of racism were exposed.

Lance Bass, a longtime friend of Jax’s, recently cut business ties with the reality star, and reported on his podcast that Jax had stepped down from their drink mixer company, “Just Add X.” Jax’s rep denied Lance’s claim, and fired back.

“Last week the Just Add X website had been hacked, showcasing some hateful slurs, which Jax felt horrible about. In an emotional state, Jax had texted Lance and the Just Add X team offering to step down from the company if that was the direction they wanted to take. The team immediately followed up with a phone call with Lance and the team reassured and fully supported him,” Jax’s spokesperson said.

“It was decided that Jax would continue to stay on the team and that they all had his back given these unpredictable times. The statements from Lance on the podcast today are not only untrue but also extremely confusing and shocking to say the least. Jax is still very much a partner and founder of Just Add X and supports the team and the brand whole-heartedly,” the rep concluded.

Will Jax Taylor be axed from Vanderpump Rules? Stay tuned.

