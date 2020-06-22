Real Housewives of Atlanta Fired Eva Marcille Teams Up With Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss For Juneteenth! By

Eva Marcille celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

Over the weekend, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, joined the now-fired mom of three at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, and celebration of the milestone holiday is spreading across the U.S. and beyond.

The ladies documented their afternoon on social media. ‘Thank you @evamarcille for an amazing day celebrating. #Juneteenth @thebrooklyndaly didn’t wish to depart, and your loved ones and associates are simply as woke as you might be. We love you!’ Kenya Moore captioned her post.

Cynthia Bailey was unable to attend the gathering but commented on the post, ‘My peeps!!!! Sad I was not in town for the celebration’

Eva Marcille’s two season run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is over — the former top model will not return for season 13. She was fired after two lackluster seasons on the Bravo reality series.

See more photos from the gathering below.

Eva Marcille joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 10 as a friend of Nene Leakes. And by the time season 11 rolled around she was promoted to full-time status and on the outs with NeNe.

