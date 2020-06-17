Vanderpump Rules Jax Taylor Loses Endorsement Deals Amid Rumors His Days At Bravo Are Numbered! By

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright lost endorsement deals after their former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers, accused them of being racist.

Faith Stowers alleged that Brittany Cartwright described her hair as “nappy,” while Billie Lee spoke out against Jax over “transphobic” behavior.

Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 31, reportedly lost sponsorships with DIFF Eyewear, a fan account spilling the tea after DIFF confirmed the news. The company had been partnering with the duo for years, and even created a special collection with Brittany.

According to a message screenshot shared by the inquisitive fan, the eyewear company said — “Feedback like this is what keeps us learning and growing as a brand. We are investigating the situation and have suspended our partnership. As we move forward, we will continue to strive for a more diverse community of partners that uphold the mission of making a positive difference in this world.Again, thank you for reaching out. Please feel free to continue to voice your concerns with us.”

All mentions of DIFF have been erased from both Jax and Brittany’s social media accounts. The shift occurred only days after Faith accused Brittany of calling her hair “nappy” during a phone spat.

According to Faith she was on a speakerphone with Scheana Shay to apologize to Brittany, because “she couldn’t talk to her through production.”

“But she… was still in that bad space so she’s like cussing and yelling, and calling me names and stuff.”

“I’m still trying to stay calm and communicate with her because this is still important for me to hear what she has to say,” Faith said.

“So I’m trying to talk to her and I can still see that she’s upset. And while she’s yelling, that’s when I heard her say, ‘You a nappy-headed ho!'”

“She used that as an insult, which I just didn’t understand why she used that as an insult to me,” Faith added. ”You can call me a ho, but don’t call me a nappy-headed ho.”

Faith Stowers also claimed that her family, who overheard the call, was “very insulted” by Brittany’s racial jab.

“I don’t know why she denied saying that. That’s her truth,” she explained.

“But I know and my family knows … that she definitely did say that.”

Faith’s claim came only two days after Brittany shot down racism claims after a fan asked her thoughts about her former co-star’s accusations. Reddit snagged Brittany’s fiery denial, before the comment was deleted.

“I had NOTHING to do with that,” Brittany said.

“She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized.”

“I haven’t spoken to her since the night I found out and I did not say anything about nappy hair.”

“I yelled at her and I did that rightfully so like any other human being would do if they had just found out what I had found out.”

“If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never ever did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me,” Brittany continued.

“I was nothing but nice and kind to her up until that point and I had nothing to do with any cops.”

“She knows that and I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It’s a shame I’m getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life.”

“I will continue to support this [Black Lives Matter] movement and I won’t let this drag me down. Have a great day,” Brittany concluded.

Faith Stowers also slammed Jax Taylor, and said he should be fired from VPR because of his treatment of Billie Lee.

“He’s said very, very mean things to new cast members. He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started,” Faith said of Jax.

“He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing.”

“But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I’m not sure why, especially at his age.”

“It’s not like he’s doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do.”

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are Vanderpump Rules history. Will Jax and Brittany be next?

Stassi Schroeder, who announced that she was pregnant a few days after her career nosedived, was also ditched by her PR company, last week.

