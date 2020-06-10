90 Day Fiance TLC Forced To Address Lisa Hamme’s N-Word Scandal After Deleting Scenes To Protect Her! By

Fans have been clamoring for TLC to fire Lisa Hamme — after the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days personality admitted to calling her Nigerian husband, Usman Umar the N-word.

TLC is being put on blast after the post-season Tell-All series failed to address “BabyGirl” Lisa Hamme’s nasty rant — with fans slamming the network’s alleged decision to cut the fallout footage from the special.

Furious viewers sounded off on a Tuesday Instagram post promoting an upcoming social justice special, featuring Oprah Winfrey.

“TLC why did you edit out of the 90 day tell all Lisa calling Usman the N word? Also for your host NOT calling her out on it? I’ll wait… and so will MANY OTHERS. this is NOT ok,” one fan wrote.

“Why was Lisa’s racist rant edited out of the tell all? Why haven’t you posted anything supporting the black lives matter movement? DO BLACK LIVES MATTER TO TLC ? Black lives have made TLC lots of money. WHY DOES TLC ALLOW CAST MEMBERS TO USE RACIAL SLURS AND THEN TRY TO EDIT IT OUT?” commented another.

Tell All host, Shaun Robinson chimed in on the post after she was tagged by a viewer — reassuring fans that Lisa Hamme’s racial slur had not been brushed off.

“I came here to say the same exact thing!!! @msshaunrobinson do you have anything to add?” asked the poster.

“Being handled as we speak. That’s all I can say for right now,” Shaun Robinson responded.

Loyal followers of the popular show know that hours of raw footage of the special leaked weeks ago — possibly giving fans proof that the network seemingly cut all dialogue addressing Lisa Hamme’s racial slur.

The next cycle of 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, airs on Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

