’90 Day Fiance’ Usman Umar Leaks Lisa Hamme’s Threatening Text Messages Amid Split

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days personality, Usman Umar, is airing his dirty marital laundry, amid his split from wife, Lisa Hamme.

Usman Umar, aka “SojaBoy,” leaked a text exchange with Lisa on Instagram after his wife revealed their breakup, labeling her Nigerian hubby a “romance scammer.”

Usman Umar denied “BabyGirl” Lisa’s allegation, writing — “Despite calling ME a romance scammer and constantly using the ‘N’ word on me but I still made it to this level, not bcus I want to, but bcus I want to make you happy. Continue telling people I scammed you but believe me actions speak louder than words. It’s wrong trying use your child to gain pity.”

Usman exposed a series of text messages that Lisa sent him after she took to Instagram Live, to call out her husband as a fake.

“I am your wife. Contrary to the bullshit lies coming out of your mouth. I’m not being mean to you. But I’m telling you the facts. Apparently you don’t know what I did last night my husband,” Lisa Hamme said, referencing her IG reveal.

Usman responded that he had been alerted to her social media diss, and Lisa “warned” him that she was not playing games.

In May, Lisa Hamme announced her conclusion that Usman was a thirsty hustler — and that she was his victim.

“I’ve come here tonight, and this is probably the hardest thing I’m going to have to do in my life. I thought it was bad when my daughter died. I didn’t think I’d be doing this,” Lisa said.

“To everyone listening here, it is very apparent that I am the victim of romance scam. My husband has used TLC, his family, his friends, people around the world, I’m going to apologize to everyone here.”

“I did not know my husband Usman “Sojaboy” was that desperate to become a singer that he would use me and his family and friends,” Lisa added.

Lisa Hamme tearfully admitted over the weekend that she wanted to work out her problems with Usman in marriage therapy. Her followers have been less than sympathetic, especially after Lisa admitted to calling her husband the N-word.

Watch Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s hash out their story on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell-All Special, Sunday night at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

