90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Lisa Hamme, revealed that she has been receiving death threats, after she admitted to calling her Nigerian hubby, Usman Umar the N-word.

“Baby girl” Lisa appeared on The Domenick Nati Show, where she dished on the couple’s sex life and how she’s been slammed by “haters” for using the N-word “out of context” and “out of stupidity.”

“Yes, I’ve been receiving a lot of death threats and hate due to fans who completely obsess over the show,” Lisa told the talk show host. “They constantly watch it over and over. I’m 53-year-old married to a 31-year-old man. There’s a lot of hate there. Because my husband is very good looking.”

Lisa Hamme is also feeling the online heat over her racial slur — and has disabled the comments on her Instagram posts, to shut down fan opinion.

Lisa Hamme shared that the couple’s sex life is on point, and that they plan to try to have children. She added that Nigerian culture allows Usman Umar aka “SojaBoy” to have multiple wives, as long as he can financially provide for more than one partner.

Lisa Hamme revealed that she was planning a return to Nigeria, after the coronavirus quarantine is lifted.

Watch Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s story unfold on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday nights, at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

