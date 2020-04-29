90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Lisa Hamme Cheating On Usman (SojaBoy) With Old White Man Amid Marriage Problems! By

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days personalities, Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s marriage appears to be on the rocks. Fans have been following the duo’s May-December romance on the popular TLC show, but it looks like Lisa has stepped out on her Nigerian hunk and budding rapper, “SojaBoy.”

The couple announced on social media that they had wed in Nigeria, in February.Lisa Hamme, 52,remained in Nigeria with her groom for a few weeks after they tied the knot, then returned to the United States. Usman Umar is currently waiting for his visa, so he can emigrate to the United States and launch his music career.

Lisa Hamme, aka “Baby Love,” is supposedly waiting it out alone — but rumors are swirling, after she was seen with another man.

According to sources, Lisa Hamme was spotted grocery shopping with a male who is a dead ringer of her ex, James. The person who clicked the pic said that the pair “looked like a couple.”

Check out James’ mugshot below — taken after police accused him of assaulting Lisa, four years ago.

In another twist, the long distance couple has been publicly slamming each other, revealing a possible marriage crash.

Usman Umar, 31, claimed that he only married Lisa because she threatened suicide, during a recent interview with Angela Yee from Lip Service. Lisa clapped back, alleging that Usman “smelled bad.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sunday nights, at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

