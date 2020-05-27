Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Kenya Moore Launched Smear Campaign Against NeNe Leakes After Failed Reunion Showdown! By

NeNe Leakes walked away from the virtual The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion series — after a relentless post-season battle with co-star, Kenya Moore.

Kenya Moore’s team has- launched an off-season smear campaign, to malign NeNe Leakes in the press, AllAboutTheTEA.com can confirm.

A local snitch close to the feud spoke to AllAboutTheTEA.com about the plot to mentally and emotionally beat down The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG.

“Just one day after Part 3 of the reunion aired, Kenya Moore reached out to 2 media outlets she has close relationships with to plant fake stories about NeNe,” an exclusive source tells AllAboutTheTEA.com.

The source reveals that Andy Cohen shut down one attempt to scorch NeNe Leakes — leaving one of Kenya’s accusations on the cutting room floor.

“First, it was the Page Six article about NeNe having an affair with a family friend. NeNe’s team knows that Kenya is the source because she brought up the same sh*t at the reunion,” the insider explains. “Andy Cohen did not believe her so it was not aired, so she ran to the blogs, because she knew she wouldn’t have to show proof.”

The source continues: “The other fake news Kenya put out there is Yovanna is coming back. The current cast doesn’t even have contracts yet, much less Yovanna, who wasn’t even classified as a friend of the show. This is 100% fake news. Everybody knows that Kenya has TMZ on speed dial. She planted that story to try and rattle Nene’s cage, but it didn’t work.”

The source clarifies that Kenya Moore was behind Yovanna Momplaisir reunion appearance.

“Kenya was the driving force behind Yovanna appearing on the reunion and turning on Nene,” the tipster adds. “Nene stopped accepting Yovanna’s calls once she realized that she was lying about recording Cynthia. Kenya saw that as an opportunity to team up with Yovanna.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

