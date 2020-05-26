Real Housewives of Atlanta RECKLESS: Kenya Moore Risks Brooklyn’s Life On Dangerous Roadway After Deadly Crash! By

Kenya Moore shared a neighborhood Instagram snap of a family walk on May 22nd, only months after describing a horrifying car crash in the very same spot.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality shared footage of the terrifying wreck just outside her Atlanta home, in January 2019. The vehicle rammed her mailbox, flew through the air and flipped in front of her house — the scary footage captured by Kenya’s security cameras.

Kenya Moore, 49, and her toddler daughter, Brooklyn, came home to the crash scene after an outing at the park.

“Just to think yesterday I took her out in her new stroller along my street. Thank you God for your protection. 🙏🏾,” Kenya Moore wrote at the time.

Press play below to watch the deadly car crash.

Little Brooklyn is walking on her own this time — but Kenya Moore’s high traffic route remains the same.

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns fall 2020.

