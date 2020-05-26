Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Taunts Facebook Group’s Campaign To Get Her Fired: ‘I’m Rich and Can Say What I Want’ By

Kelly Dodd is claiming that a covert Facebook group is out for blood and trying to get her fired from Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a new video, the Real Housewives of Orange County star reports that her co-star, Braunwyn Windham–Burke, discovered that an organized effort was underway to get her fired from the Bravo reality show.

“There’s some Facebook hate group that’s texting Evolution, my production company, on how to fire Kelly Dodd,” Kelly says in the video below.

Kelly Dodd, 44, adds that similar efforts have been going on for five years, including campaigns allegedly backed by former cast mates, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge.

Kelly Dodd advises the “probably 50 and over” group to “get a life,” and quit being “haters.”

Kelly Dodd closes her controlled rant by thanking her critics for keeping her “relevant.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County filming season was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s return date has not been announced.

