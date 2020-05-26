Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Celebrates People NOT Wearing Masks & Claims ‘No One Is Dying’ of Coronavirus in Orange County! By

Kelly Dodd made reckless comments about her community’s restart amid the coronavirus pandemic, while out and about with her family on Memorial Day.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star weighed in on the reopening of the O.C. on her Instagram Story on Monday, “Everything’s opening, I’m so excited!” Kelly Dodd says in the video below.

“Yay, we get to finally have a meal out! Yay! No one’s wearing masks, I love it!” Kelly says.

Kelly Dodd, 44, pans her family dining in a local restaurant, while offering commentary about the California community response.

“No one is wearing masks here in Orange County,” Kelly Dodd quips. “Nobody is dying here of the virus.”

Kelly Dodd ends her IG story with a statement describing how she feels about the government’s response to the global health crisis.

“It’s not the government’s job to protect my health. It’s the government’s job to protect my RIGHTS. It’s my job to protect my heath. When you trade liberty for safety you end up losing both.”

Real Housewives of Orange County production was put on pause due to the coronavirus shutdown. The show’s return date has not been announced.

