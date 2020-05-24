Married To Medicine Quad Webb Adopts Baby Girl At 40 Following ‘Married To Medicine’ Firing! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

There may be a million reasons why Married To Medicine alum, Quad Webb, will be looking for a new man in 2020, but it won’t be to help her become a mom.

After suffering a headline-grabbing divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford in 2018, and numerous fizzled romances with random men, Quad Webb, 40, has revealed she is welcoming a baby girl via adoption.

“We have a new baby that’s on the way, and, so, we’re very happy about her,” Quad Webb announced during a recent IG Live interview with Deluxe Magazine. “She’s in the hospital right now. She is 8 lbs, and we’re very excited about her. My mom and I have custody of her. [Currently] I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her.”

Quad continued, “The baby just came through last month. Her name is Ariana. We’re going to refer to her as Ari. [She’s a] super beautiful baby girl. Super beautiful. I just want to be able to give her the best life possible. I am responsible for that, and she’s going to get that.”

Ironically, Quad’s refusal to have a baby played a major factor in the demise of her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

READ ALSO: Dr. Gregory Accuses Quad of Pulling A Knife On Him!

As reported, Quad Webb was fired from Married To Medicine and her hosting gig on Sister Circle ended with the cancellation of the TV ONE talk show in April.

Press play below for the tea and subscribe to All About The Tea’s YouTube channel.

Married To Medicine is currently on haitus.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips