90 Day Fiance '90 Day Fiance' Lisa Hamme Dragged By Fans For Calling Usman Umar The N-Word!

Lisa Hamme has been feeling the social media heat — after the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days personality was busted for using the N-word. Lisa’s Nigerian hubby, Usman Umar, spilled that his wife called him the racial slur, and now fans of the TLC hit are demanding that the network fire “BabyGirl” Lisa.

Lisa Hamme has been active on Instagram since Usman Umar aka “SojaBoy” ratted out her racist blurt, and she took to IG Live over the weekend to address the fallout. Lisa admitted to using the word — but implied that her critics were overreacting.

“And to the ones who keep saying I’m racist. Look, I used the wrong word. I apologized it was on my post,” Lisa said. “But you guys want to raw dog it to no end. Go right ahead the truth will come out.”

Fans have been following Lisa and Usman’s rollercoaster romance on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff series, but it appears that things are even messier behind the scenes.

Watch Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s story unfold on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

