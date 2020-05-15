Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Gets Vaginal Rejuvenation In Violation of California’s Stay-At-Home Order Amid Coronavirus Shut Down!t By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd violated California’s stay-at-home order Friday by getting her vagina tightened during a statewide shutdown.

Kelly Dodd, 44, shared a video on Instagram Story Friday of herself at a spa having vaginal rejuvenation performed — which is a non-essential service.

READ ALSO:

All individuals living in the State of California are currently ordered to stay home or at their place of residence, except for permitted work, local shopping or other permitted errands, and all businesses have been ordered to close with the exception of essential businesses. All hair, nail salons and spas are closed until the order is lifted in a few months.

Press play below to watch.

Vaginal rejuvenation is a cosmetic procedure to achieve vaginal tightness.

The owner of the spa, Cosmeticare, faces criminal charges for violating the state’s stay-at-home order.

This is not the first time Kelly Dodd has blatantly disregarded the global pandemic. She recently came under scrunity for classifying the coronavirus as “God’s way of thinning the herd!”

“Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS?” Kelly added. “It’s 25% get your facts straight you are only hearing numbers not the reality! It’s God’s way of thinning the herd! If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside. If you don’t protect others by wearing masks and gloves keep your distance and don’t go out if you are ill! It’s common sense!”

As previously reported, Kelly Dodd flew to New York during the coronavirus outbreak to be with her fiancé, Rick Leventhal, and left her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, behind in California.

Kelly Dodd’s followers were quick to call her out for flying during COVID-19 — then she posted a video of herself getting a COVID swab test. She also compared the coronavirus to the flu.

Share your thoughts on Kelly Dodd’s latest controversial stunt.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips