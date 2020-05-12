Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Dodd’s Baby Daddy Seeking FULL Custody After ‘RHOC’ Star Abandoned Daughter To See Fiance in NY During Coronavirus Crisis! By

Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd, has been jetting between coasts, balancing life as a mom with her romance with fiance, Rick Leventhal. Kelly’s ex-husband, Michael Dodd, has had enough, according to an in-the-know source.

A ROCK solid source tells AllAboutTheTEA.com that Michael Dodd is very concerned for their daughter, Jolie, 13, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, and is ready to take legal action.

“Michael Dodd is talking to a lawyer about filing a motion to ask the court for full custody. He does not want Kelly around Jolie with her constant travel to NYC,” a source tells AllAboutTheTEA.com. “He believes that Kelly is acting recklessly and could expose their daughter to the virus. He also wants Kelly to submit to drug and alcohol tests and limit visitation to weekend days, with a court appointed guardian present.”

The snitch claims that Michael believes that Kelly Dodd, 44, is an unfit mother.

“Michael thinks that Kelly is not fit to be a mother. He claims that she’s never home, and when she is, she throws parties and is constantly drunk in front of their daughter,” the insider says.

Real Housewives of Orange County fans slammed Kelly Dodd in March, after the reality star traveled to NYC during the expanding international health crisis, leaving her 13-year-old daughter behind.

One of Kelly Dodd’s close gal pals is supposedly cosigning Michael’s accusations.

“One of Kelly’s closest friends is backing up Michael’s allegations, claiming that Kelly drinks alcohol almost daily and can drink two bottles of wine, by herself, in one sitting,” the tipster reveals.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to premiere later this year.

