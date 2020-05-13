Real Housewives of Atlanta SHOTS FIRED: NeNe Leakes Says Kandi Burruss Has Never Been Number One In Anything She’s Done! By

Tension erupted between NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss during part one of the explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion and NeNe Leakes is addressing the drama.

NeNe Leakes sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club on Tuesday — and threw some fun shade at Kandi Burruss.

“You know, she’s never been number one in anything that she’s done. So, coming over here into MY house she wants to be number one and that seat is not available yet. It’s available when I give it to her. She’s number two,” Nene jabbed.

Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes will face off in part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion.

NeNe Leakes walked off camera during the virtual Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion — and has since revealed that she’s in therapy, because she felt ganged up on by the cast. Kandi Burruss is called NeNe’s disclosure an attempt at “damage control.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.