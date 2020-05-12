Real Housewives of Atlanta PROOF: Kenya Moore Produced a FAKE Marriage License During ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion! By

The three-part Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion series kicked off Sunday night — and social media lit up with viewer opinions, as the drama played out.

During the reunion, Kenya Moore attempted to set the record straight about her crashed marriage to Marc Daly — responding to ongoing rumors shading the union as a hoax.

The reality beauty queen produced a supposed marriage license during the episode — but a snapshot of the document reveals that the marriage license stamp is dated August 2, 2019 instead of Kenya’s alleged wedding date of June 10, 2017. Furthermore, Kenya and Marc Daly announced their split in September 2019.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans shaded Kenya Moore’s document dish, and blasted her marriage as a made-for-TV fake on social media.

In April, Kenya Moore couldn’t keep her own love story straight in a live interview with “Extra’s” Billy Bush.

“Yes, I’m legally married. I have my marriage certificate,” Kenya Moore told Billy Bush. “I have witnesses. She’s [NeNe Leakes] basically calling pretty much everyone in Turks and Caicos a lie, my family a lie… I just think that she crosses lines. She’s a vile person, and kids are off-limits.”

Kenya Moore and Marc’s wedding reportedly took place in St. Lucia — not Turks and Caicos.

Catch Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion series, Sunday night at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

