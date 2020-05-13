Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Cameran Eubanks Quits ‘Southern Charm’ To Avoid Husband’s MISTRESS & Affair Being Exposed By Kathryn Dennis! By

Cameran Eubanks is quitting Southern Charm because her husband, Dr. Jason Wimberly, has been carrying on an adulterous affair that was set to be exposed on national TV, AllAboutTheTEA.com can exclusively confirm.

Cameran Eubanks, 36, broke the news in an Instagram exchange with a fan, on Tuesday morning but did not go into detail about her departure from the Bravo reality series.

AllAboutTheTEA.com has been working with a Charleston detective in a 6-month long investigation that uncovered, Dr. Jason Wimberly, a father of one, has been carrying on a steamy affair with a sultry makeup artist behind his devoted wife’s back.

The affair has been going on for the past two years with a woman who has been identified as Charleston, SC — based Rebecca Leigh Wash, AllAboutTheTEA.com can exclusively confirm.

According to a ROCK solid source, Rebecca Leigh Wash and Dr. Jason Wimberly went on many romantic getaways, he has met her family and the doctor is “in love” with Rebecca.

“Rebecca’s family loves Jason and she’s completely smitten with him.” A source tells AllAboutTheTEA.com. “They’re like best friends…always gazing into each other’s eyes like school kids in love.”

The source told AllAboutTheTEA.com that the anesthesiologist flaunted his mistress in Charleston — “He’s not very discreet about the relationship. They’ve been seen out and about.”

Below are photos of Jason’s paramour, Rebecca Leigh Wash, who bears a striking resemblance to Jason Wimberly’s wife, Cameran Eubanks.

Cameran Eubanks flipped out when she found out producers were plotting to include Jason’s affair in Season 7. She also learned that her costar and friend, Kathryn Dennis, filmed a few scenes back in January exposing the affair on camera.

“Cameran was devasted when she found out that the show was planning to do this. She knows about the other woman but was handling it privately off camera.” The source revealed to AllAboutTheTEA.com. “And the fact that Kathryn Dennis of all people would hurt her was a double blow.”

The source continued, “She went off on Aaron [Haymaker Production Company] — she told him to shove his show up his ass then quit.”

Cameran Eubanks also ended her friendship with Kathryn Dennis after finding out about the betrayal.

“Kathryn is dead to Cameran now. She unfollowed Kathryn on social media and blocked her number on her phone.” A source shared with AllAboutTheTEA.com.

Cameran Eubanks and Jason Wimberly have been married 6 years and share 2-year-old daughter, Palmer Corrine Wimberly.

The 36-year-old reality star is a Southern Charm original — and has been on the Bravo cast for six seasons.

Her surprise exit from the show was revealed after Cameran posted a photo of herself with Southern Charm co-star, Patricia Altschul, and two other friends. “Remember going out to eat with friends?! Can’t wait until we can do it again. ❤️@pataltschul @eddieirions I miss our dates!” Cameran captioned the snap.

A Southern Charm fan wrote, “Missing the show! When are you returning?”

“I am not returning,” Cameran replied.

Cameran Eubanks has been a Charmer since the series premiered in 2014. Fans have gotten a peek into Cameran’s life as a new mom over the last two seasons, and got excited when her husband, Jason Wimberly, made his first appearance on the show during Season 6.

Southern Charm halted filming in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s return date has not been announced.

