Southern Charm 'Southern Charm' Kathryn Dennis Apologizes For Sending RACIST Monkey Emoji to Black Radio Host!

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was forced to apologize for using a racist monkey emoji when talking to African-American radio show host, Tamika Gadsden.

“I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no ‘ifs ands or buts’ that excuse me,” the Southern Charm star, 28, wrote on Twitter. “I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better,” Kathryn Dennis continued.

The drama unfolded on Sunday when Tamika Gadsden called out Charleston boutique owner, Katie Shields, for announcing the organization of a Donald Trump rally with her friends.

“In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of the White Supremacy resembles that of the boutique-owning, gatekeeping glitterati. This is Katie Shields, owner of Mylk Bar in Mt. Pleasant. She’s organizing a Nautical MAGA rally with her friends. Katie is reprehensible,” Tamika Gadsden tweeted alongside a photo of Katie Shields with a message Katie posted to her Instagram Stories about the upcoming “Trump Boat Parade” on May 23.

Kathryn Dennis responded to the radio host’s tweet by going after her on Instagram by sending her a number of direct messages.

“Grow a pair,” Kathryn Dennis told Tamika Gadsden. “You’re an L 7 weeeeenieeeee. That’s how serious I take this,” Dennis continued, adding a monkey emoji.

As many know, the use of the monkey emoji is offensive as black people have often been compared to monkeys in attempt to dehumanize them or compare them to savages.

“This is what happens when a black woman in #Charleston speaks up against white supremacy in the form of MAGA rallies. My comments re: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV “actor” @KathrynDennis to taunt me with monkey emojis in my DMS. Along with a whole host of other names,” Tamika Gadsden wrote, accompanied by a screenshot of her Instagram DM with Kathryn Dennis.



Tamika Gadsden posted additional screenshots, which show Kathryn Dennis continuing the conversation.

“I guess I didn’t give her the response she wanted,” Gadsden captioned a tweet that shows Dennis saying, “Why are you calling us ‘white people?’ that is so racist.’ ” and “Ha dude u are crazy” as well as “Dude yalls behavior is not okay you are legit harassing her right now how do u not see ur hypocrisy?”

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.

