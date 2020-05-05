Real Housewives of New York SHADE! Ramona Singer Trashes ‘RHONY’ Alums Kristen Taekman & Cindy Barshop ‘They’re Nobodies’ By

Ramona Singer recently shaded Real Housewives of New York City alums, Kristen Taekman and Cindy Barshop, on social media.

Ramona Singer, 63, and her daughter Avery Singer, 25, played an Instagram game called “Which ‘RHONY’ are you?” on Sunday and when Kristen Taekman’s name popped up, Avery threw daggers — “Wait confused idk who this is this ???” she captioned the video alongside a laughing emoji with tears.

“Who’s that?” Avery asked with a bewildered look on her face. “Was she on the show?”

Kristen Taekman’s brief stint on The Real Housewives of New York City was filled with drama. During Season 6, she had a heated argument with Ramona on a lake in the Berkshires. Kristen was swimming at the time when she splashed Ramona, who was in a canoe. Ramona was not amused and threw her wine glass at the model.

When the Instagram app generated Cindy Barshop’s name — Avery was not kind in her response, “Okay seriously I don’t know who anyone is,” she captioned the video. “ONLY OG that matters @ramonasinger.”

“Who is this one again? Oh god. I think she was a brunette,” Avery told her followers.

Cindy Barshop, 55, appeared on the Bravo reality series in Season 4.

Avery shared the results with Ramona — “Mom, who’s Kristen Taekman?” Avery asked. And Ramona Singer wasted no time throwing shade at her former castmates.

“She’s a nobody,” Ramona Singer said of Kristen Taekman, adding. “She wasn’t on the show for very long.”

As for Cindy Barshop — Ramona said, “She’s another nobody. Another nobody!”

The Real Housewives of New York City will premiere April 2nd, on Bravo.

