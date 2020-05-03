Married To Medicine Quad Webb FIRED & Explosive ‘Married To Medicine’ Casting Tea! By

Quad Webb is no longer Married To Medicine — AllAboutTheTEA.com can confirm the reality diva has been fired from the Bravo reality series.

As reported, casting rumors are swirling about some Married To Medicine cast members — and while Mariah Huq spilled her own tea about her uncertain future on the show, Quad Webb has denied rumors of her dismissal in recent interviews.

Filming of Married To Medicine season 8 has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but that did not stop Married To Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris from stirring up drama off-screen.

During an explosive Instagram LIVE session this week, Toya Bush-Harris spilled tea on the Atlanta medical reality show — along with costar, Dr. Simone Whitmore and Simone’s husband, Cecil Whitmore.

Toya Bush-Harris did not hold back while addressing who’s in and who’s out on the upcoming season.

When Simone asked Toya who’s her least favorite on the Bravo reality series — Toya responded, “You mean the b*tches that got fired?”

She continued, “Cecil, the bottom line is this. If people really wanted to know the truth, they would ask the right questions. They wouldn’t let people bullsh*t them on their Instagram. They would go to those people and they wouldn’t allow those people to be on their IG talking willy nilly giving a bunch of motherf*cking words instead of answering the f*cking question. The question is the truth, ‘Hey, did you get a contract?’”

She added, “One of the wives decided to go to the mailbox and said she didn’t get her contract. Stop with the justice for Mariah. Let’s be clear, she took that upon herself to say she didn’t get her contract. I don’t respect the fact that she put it out there.”

In regards to Mariah Huq revealing she hasn’t received a contract for Season 8 — Toya approved of Mariah being up front about her status, “I’m all about that true tea because if someone asks me, I’ma tell you that true tea because it ain’t that deep.” She added, “Cause I ain’t got to lie. I ain’t gone use a whole lot of words or make it a word circle because it is what it is. If I’m a friend to ‘Married to Medicine,’ I’m a friend to ‘Married to Medicine.’ If I’m not a main character on the show, I’m not a main character of the show.”

Toya Bush-Harris continued, “So to me, a main character on Married to Medicine should be somebody who is giving their heart and their all to ‘Married to Medicine’ and giving the people some good a*s story. And giving every season, no complaints, no bullsh*t, they’re interacting with all of the characters. Friends of the show is somebody who shows up talking bout, ‘I don’t want to talk about my life. They not really my friends.’ And don’t want to talk about they sh*t. And that’s just me.”

Cecil then questioned if she’s suggesting someone was made a friend to the show, Toya responded, “I’m just saying, I think there should be. I think there should be. I pray that there are.”

Toya also revealed Season 7 newcomer, Buffie Purselle, was let go and commented that Buffie’s emotional state annoyed her. Simone chimed in and said Buffie should have cursed out Heavenly Kimes. Then Simone confessed Buffie no longer answers her text messages.

Simone also threw shade at Heavenly Kimes — who has been going live on YouTube during the quarantine time. She said, “The problem is I think a lot of us have a lot of pent up frustration. Some people are on every day or every other day talking sh*t. So I can’t wait to see the people in person. Cause you can talk sh*t behind my back all day.”

Simone also confirmed AllAboutTheTEA.com’s exclusive report regarding her friendship fallout with Dr. Jackie Walters.

Married To Medicine is currently on hiatus.

