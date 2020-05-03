Real Housewives of Orange County Kara Bosworth’s Father Dies Weeks After The Death of Her Son During Childbirth! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Jeana Keough’s ex husband, Matt Keough, has died at the age of 64.

His daughter, Kara Bosworth, 32, announced the sad news Saturday night without providing details.

“Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead.” She wrote on Instagram.

The former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant passed away on Friday, only weeks after Kara Bosworth’s baby son, McCoy, died in childbirth.

READ ALSO: Kara Keough Bosworth’s Infant Son Dies Shortly After a Difficult Labor & Delivery

Matt Keough’s ex-wife, Jeana Keough, also posted a photo of him with no caption.

Matt Keough’s father, Marty and uncle, Joe, were major league outfielders.

AllAboutTheTEA.com sends our condolences to the family of Matt Keough.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube