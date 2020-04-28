Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Says Eva Marcille Wears Other People’s Shoes & Owe Folks Money! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

NeNe Leakes is spilling all the tea on Eva Marcille!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has taken to her YouTube channel to address issues with her costars after a rough season 12 and explosive virtual reunion.

READ ALSO: NeNe Leakes Was Set Up By Bravo At ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion & Bombshell Reunion Tea!

During a recent YouTube segment, NeNe Leakes responded to a comment about Eva Marcille just now buying a house at 35-years old but is always bragging about being in the modeling industry for more than a decade.

“If you ask Eva, 35 is like being 15. She says she’s extremely young.” NeNe Leakes started her response. “She says she has cheek bones. She’s beautiful. She has edges, but that’s all she can say. I say a lot of thangs. We’ll talk about the thangs I got to say later. But, you know, yeah!”

NeNe Leakes was just getting warmed up and proceeded to say, “Been in the business 17, 18 years. Please stop telling people that, and you owe people money, and you wearing people’s shoes. OK, then!”

Eva Marcille and NeNe Leakes were friends when Eva first came on the show — however their friendship quickly fell apart over show drama.

As reported, NeNe Leakes recently said she wanted Eva Marcille fired because she has no storyline. And Eva Marcille clapped back via The Rickey Smiley Morning — and labeled NeNe a “wide backed lady” and “no storyline NeNe” in a scathing Instagram post. She also slammed NeNe’s claim that her role was irrelevant within the Real Housewives of Atlanta narrative.

“First and foremost, I was not in Greece because I was pregnant. Now, NeNe, who’s 55, doesn’t remember maybe being pregnant because that was 20 years ago for her. But I’m a 35-year-old woman with my family and beautiful husband, and I’m continuing to make a family,” Eva snapped in response to NeNe’s shade. “As far as my relevance on the show, I choose not to — every single day — to be ratchet. There’s already enough ratchet, i.e. her, on the show. Why do you need two?”

Press play below to listen to NeNe Leakes’ colorful commentary on Eva Marcille.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion air date is TBD. Stay tuned.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube