NeNe Leakes Was Set Up By Bravo At ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion & Bombshell Reunion Tea!

NeNe Leakes was attacked and set up by Bravo during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion — and spilled the tea on her YouTube channel.

As reported, the season 12 reunion filmed on April 23 virtually — and major drama erupted between NeNe Leakes and most of the cast — including friend of the show, Yovanna Momplaisir, over Snake Gate.

NeNe Leakes, 52, says Real Housewives of Atlanta producers set her up from the onset by failing to inform her that the entire cast were instructed to wear white to the reunion.

“Once I arrived at the [virtual] reunion, I noticed that all the girls are wearing white. When I say all the girls, that would mean everyone except for Marlo and Tanya, because they were not on at the time yet.” NeNe Leakes says in the video below. “I was told that two people were thinking about wearing white, and I probably should reconsider.”

NeNe Leakes sought advice from her husband, Gregg Leakes, who advised her to change immediately because she was being set up to look like the ‘villain’ in the group.

“I texted Gregg — he said ‘if I were you, I would change. You look like a target, you look like a villain, you look like a black sheep.’ Gregg texted me again, and said ‘did you get up and change?’ I said ‘Well they’re starting, like dang they’re starting, I’m gonna look like jacked up.’ He said, ‘I don’t care, you should change.’ As I was getting dressed in my closet, I said to myself, ‘this is probably something that was supposed to throw you off, don’t let it throw you off, go back in there, you’re gonna be fine.’”

NeNe Leakes feels the wardrobe misinformation was no coincidence and very intentional.

“Is that a coincidence that six people got on white….and I was told to not wear white?”

NeNe Leakes was in the hot seat most of the reunion and the main target of her cast members.

“I have all my receipts that I need to have in place, ok? So just know that. Why is it just let’s see what we can do to tear NeNe down? Why isn’t it everybody else has anything to answer? Why is it just me? That’s my problem…that’s my only problem.”

As reported, Yovanna Momplaisir made a surprise appearance at the virtual reunion and claimed she lied about a secret recording of Cynthia Bailey dissing NeNe Leakes.

“The executives said she [Yovanna Momplaisir] could not shoot on this show. I have the text message, I have the emails stating, from them, that they did not want her on this show.”

Yovanna also claimed Snake Gate was a scheme set up by NeNe Leakes to help the newcomer secure a peach. But according to NeNe, Yovanna is lying — NeNe claims she has the transcript of the recorded audio.

“You recorded Cynthia, and you did. I have the transcript, I have all of the text messages, you did record her, period, and I sent them all to Cynthia yesterday, and I have more to send to her. You recorded her.”

According to NeNe Leakes, Yovanna Momplaisir and her husband met with RHOA executives and they both confirmed the audio exist and even shared a snippet of the recording.

“You know that me and one of the executives, a producer, myself, Gregg, her husband, Rick, and her…we all sat in a meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel. When they wanted her to let them hear a little bit of the voice recording, because they wanted to know that she had it for real, and she wasn’t lying just to be on the show, and around the show.”

“Her husband said he heard it, and when he heard it, he told her she could not play it because it will ruin their reputation and everything. Just know, she’s telling another lie.”

NeNe Leakes confirmed that she walked off the reunion shortly after Yovanna arrived.

Press play below to watch NeNe Leakes spill the tea.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion air date is TBD. Stay tuned.

