Dorit Kemsley Tells ‘RHOBH’ Producers ‘STFU’ About Her Lawsuits & Money Problems!

Dorit Kemsley is clapping back in real time, after producers put her and husband, PK, on the spot, during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In an unusual couple confessional spot, a producer asked the duo to respond to widespread rumors, slamming them as financial fakes.

Dorit Kemsley, 43, fumbled in her purse for candy, while a producer fired the hard questions.

“There’s a few things that follow you guys around,” a producer tells the couple. “The stuff about the house, the stuff about the bankruptcy, the stuff about the frozen accounts, the stuff about ‘these are con artists.’” How do you answer to that?”

Dorit Kemsley posted the following video on Instagram, with a choice caption. “We were ‘mint’ to be together. #thekemsleys #stfu already,” Dorit wrote. Press play below to watch.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that the flashy couple’s legal woes have been splashed all over the press, and that Camille Grammer alleged that PK owed “a lot of money” to someone “very close” to her, during a June 2019 episode of RHOBH.

