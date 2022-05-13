Celebrity News Wendy Williams Wants Face-To-Face Meeting With Sherri Shepherd!

The back-and-forth between Wendy Williams and Sherri Shepherd is heating up and might end in a face-to-face meeting between the dueling talk show hosts.

Last week, Wendy spoke to Fat Joe on Instagram Live and seemingly threw shade at Sherri, who is set to launch her own chat show in the time slot once held by The Wendy Williams Show. Both Sherri and Fat Joe guest-hosted for the daytime diva after she stepped away from her show amid multiple health issues.

Producers made the decision to ax Wendy’s show in February, announcing plans to launch Sherri’s new chat show, “Sherri.”

“I like her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing,” Wendy said, during her Instagram interview with Joe. “Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time.”

Sherri posted her own Instagram Live the next day, to respond to Wendy’s remarks about her new TV show.

“I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show and that’s okay,” Sherri said when asked about Wendy’s comments. “You know, I understand. I’m not mad at Wendy.”

Sherri encouraged her followers to keep Wendy in their thoughts and prayers.

“She’s going through a lot,” Sherri said. ”I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now. I’m truly concerned for her because I don’t feel like there’s anybody over there protecting her.”

Sherri reminded fans that while she shared a friendly relationship with Wendy, it was difficult for Wendy to be friends with celebrities because “it would make it hard for her to talk about them.”

Fans have sounded off on social media in support of Wendy taking back her purple chair after her health issues are resolved.

Wendy spoke to ET after Sherri called for positive vibes, and declared that she would like to meet with the former co-host of The View.

“I have tons of support around me and I am working on projects,” Wendy said. “I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet.”

Wendy’s lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, echoed what Wendy said last week when he told the outlet that his client was preparing to “get her show back in motion.” He called a potential in-person meeting with Sherri “the perfect solution.”

Fat Joe asked Wendy to comment on being bumped from the daytime lineup during their chat, and she insisted that she was “absolutely” planning a comeback.

“Wendy requesting to have a sit down with Sherri to have a meeting of the minds is the perfect solution as she has no ill will or intent,” Thomas said. “Wendy is preparing to get her show back in motion.”

