Stassi Schroeder Accused Of Buying Spot On New York Times Bestseller List!

Stassi Schroeder has come under fire for allegedly using sneaky tricks to land her new book, ‘Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B—- Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,’ on the New York Times Bestseller List. The Vanderpump Rules alum is currently in Italy with her former co-stars, to celebrate her second wedding with Beau Clark.

Stassi opened up in the book about being axed from the reality show over allegations of racism.

Stassi was fired from the Bravo show in June 2020, after a resurfaced podcast clip revealed the reality star admitting that in 2018, she and Kristen Doute alerted the police that a black female robbery suspect might be their co-star, Faith Stowers. She described “seven days in hell” during which she lost several endorsement deals, her agents, and her job with Bravo. She wrote that a VPR spinoff show, which would be launched by her wedding with Beau Clark, was in the works at the time.

“The ‘Vanderpump’ spinoff was supposed to be bridged by an episode about my gorgeous, Italian wedding, which would then introduce the new show. Surprise! We were all so looking forward to that,” the former reality star wrote. “At first, we thought the spinoff would still go ahead with some sort of focus on the canceling and the journeys to educate ourselves.”

“Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” Stassi wrote. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

Stassi took to Instagram last week to announce that her book had made the prestigious list. “Off With My Head” hit the market in April.

“Holy s—. Off With My Head is a New York Times Bestseller!!! Omg,” she captioned the post. “It feels freaking unreal to be recognized twice… and please ignore the foils. Being blonde is high maintenance.”

Stassi’s first book, “Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook,” previously made the acclaimed list. Stassi posted a clip capturing the moment she received the news, alongside a screenshot of the official top 10 list, which revealed her book at the number eight spot in the “Advice, How-To and Miscellaneous” category.

However, the screenshot of the list revealed a small dagger symbol and the word “Gallery” alongside the book title. This indicates that the author made the list due to bulk orders, which are usually placed by “those with a stake in the book’s success,” according to Gawker, who first reported on the shady backstory surrounding the book’s success.

Meanwhile, Stassi appears unbothered by the rumors swirling around her literary success, as she continues to share celebratory snaps from Italy. On Tuesday, Stassi, Beau, and a few of their guests, including Katie Maloney, Rob Evors, Kristina Kelly, Dylan Leong, and Christopher Shanley, touched down in Rome, Italy.

The couple tied the knot in their backyard in 2020 after they were forced to postpone their dream wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

